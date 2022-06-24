Dragon's Dogma is dirt cheap following the sequel announcement

Audio player loading…

After 10 long years of watching people ask for a sequel to Dragon's Dogma, Capcom finally made it happen last week: Announcing Dragon's Dogma 2 (opens in new tab), appropriately enough, at the end of a 10-year anniversary mini-doc (opens in new tab) for the original.

Dragon's Dogma (opens in new tab) is one of those slightly culty games, the ones where the advocates for it won't stop banging on about why it's one of the best action-RPGs ever made. It can be an acquired taste (just ask Robin, who loves it because it's such a slog (opens in new tab)), but if you've ever fantasised about clambering around a giant griffin and shanking it then it's something of a must-try.

The game received a director's cut edition called Dark Arisen (which players universally agree is an improvement on the beloved original) and now, presumably thanks to the proximity of the sequel announcement, Capcom has dropped its price through the floor as part of the Steam Summer Sale: The RRP is $30/£24, but Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen can now be yours for the princely sum of $4.79/£3.83 (opens in new tab). That's a roughly 85% discount.

There's hundreds of hours of top-class gaming here, so this is pennies per hour. I mean, if you're ever gonna play this thing, or just want to go back, I doubt you'll get it cheaper. If you do pick it up, be sure to send Wes pictures of your Arisen and Pawns (opens in new tab): He loves 'em. And here's the things you should know before diving in (opens in new tab).

It'll be worth it purely because Dragon's Dogma 2 is likely years away. Itsuno only showed the logo, and Capcom later confirmed the game is being made with RE Engine, the same engine used for recent Resident Evil games and Monster Hunter Rise. All that we can hope for is that the director and his team don't change too much (opens in new tab) and, in the meantime, dip back in to the brilliant original.