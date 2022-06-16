Dragon's Dogma 2 finally announced

After 10 long years of watching people ask for a sequel to Dragon's Dogma, Capcom is finally making it happen. Series director Hideaki Itsuno announced the new game as a surprise reveal at the end of a 10-year anniversary mini-doc (opens in new tab) for the original Dragon's Dogma.
"Sorry to have kept you waiting!" Itsuno said while dramatically unzipping his sweatshirt to reveal a Dragon's Dogma 2 logo. "Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy. Please look forward to it!"
Itsuno then dropped the proverbial microphone and the stream ended after a short sizzle reel from the original game. In a follow-up tweet, Capcom also said that Dragon's Dogma 2 is being made with RE Engine, the same engine used for the last handful of Resident Evil games and Monster Hunter Rise.
So that's it for now—Dragon's Dogma 2 is "currently in development," Itsuno is directing it, and a lot of patient fans are presumably very happy.
I never quite clicked with Dragon's Dogma, despite admiring its commitment to letting you climb beasts like I'm constantly doing in Dungeons & Dragons, but a proper sequel is a whole new chance to get on board. Considering today marks the reveal of a logo and not much else, Dragon's Dogma 2 is probably a few years away.
