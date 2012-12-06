Don't Panic: Intel pledges to continue support of socketed CPUs

Amid rumors that the 2012 apocalypse would be caused by Intel discontinuing production of socketed CPUs , causing thousands of system builders and overclockers to cry out in anguish, our friends over at Maximum PC have given the all clear. Intel has no plans to begin welding their processors inseparably to motherboards to the exclusion of producing the removable kind we've all come to know and love. Life as we know it, so it seems, will go on.

“Intel remains committed to the growing desktop enthusiast and channel markets, and will continue to offer socketed parts in the LGA package for the foreseeable future for our customers and the enthusiast DIY market,” Intel spokesman Daniel Snyder told Maximum PC. This doesn't necessarily mean that we won't see more of the 14nm-permanently-soldered-to-the-mobo chips in the future, but at least it's looking like we'll have the option to avoid them with the disdain they deserve among those of us who like to rip the guts out of our machines and mess with them.

Maximum PC delves into detail on the subject in their article, providing plenty more reasons why it would not be a good idea for Intel to stop making socketed chips. For now, I think we can safely recommend you take the plastic wrap off of your windows and stop stockpiling fresh water and i7s.