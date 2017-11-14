Call of Duty: WWII PC emblem editor and COD Points have been delayed

The Call of Duty: WWII emblem editor is a pretty great thing. It lets you do stuff like this:

And this:

And this (On a completely unrelated note, the 2017 Game Awards nominations are out.):

And a whole lot more that you can see in this roundup of some of our favorites. The only problem is that it's not actually available on the PC yet. To be honest, I'm not sure if a release date for the PC version had ever been announced (it was available for consoles at launch) but there was obviously an expectation somewhere, because Activision said in yesterday's update patch notes that it's been delayed.

"Because most of our players are using a mouse & keyboard we wanted to take advantage of that, particularly for the UX around Emblem Editor. Therefore, we are taking some extra time to apply some more polish into the feature before releasing it on PC," the Activision support site states. "The Emblem Editor is planned to be released in December, but stay tuned for more details on what PC specific features we are adding."

It seems odd that this escaped notice until now, but if it gets us a better editor then I don't think think a little delay is too overly onerous. Also delayed, as noted on Twitter by Activision support, are Call of Duty Points, the in-game currency used to purchase Supply Drops.