http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFco6q4XzO0

Shack Tactical is a particularly wonderful Arma 2 hardcore community. Its guide-manual is probably the best resource for Armaers that want to play seriously. Above, I'm sharing Shack's nine-minute distillation of a year's worth of Arma: ambushes, missions-gone-FUBAR, heroism, and concentrated realism. Even if Arma or mil sims offend you, watch the hell out of this and delight in what PC gaming lets us do.

God, that Carl Gustav shot at 1:50 is nuts .