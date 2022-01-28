Here's every forbidden and limited card in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has a list of forbidden and limited cards to help keep gameplay balanced and fair in ranked gameplay. If you've recently dived into Konami's free-to-play card game, you'll know that there are a ton of cards to choose from, with secret packs just one way of expanding your collection. Once you're comfortable enough with the game's mechanics to branch out from your original starter deck , you might be wondering which cards are banned or why such a system is in place.

You might already be familiar with the concept of Yu-Gi-Oh ban lists—basically, if a card is deemed too powerful, it might be moved to this list to help maintain a competitive balance. It's also worth noting that Master Duel specifically uses a custom list, separate from the TCG and OCG version. Like the original list, Master Duel's forbidden and limited cards are likely to change in the future as new cards are added.

So with all that in mind, here's a list of all Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel forbidden and limited cards.

Forbidden

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel forbidden cards list

Forbidden cards are essentially banned from use in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck. These are:

Monsters

Cyber Jar

Amazoness Archer

Cannon Soldier

Fiber Jar

Yata-Garasu

Toon Cannon Soldier

Magical Scientist

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Fishborg Blaster

Level Eater

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

The Tyrant Neptune

Glow-Up Bulb

Wind-Up Hunter

Eclipse Wyvern

Dandylion

Grinder Golem

Cannon Soldier MK-2

Substitoad

Mind Master

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Performage Plushfire

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Performapal Monkeyboard

Grandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow

Zoodiac Ratpier

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Zoodiac Broadbull

Lavalval Chain

Number 16: Shock Master

M-X-Saber Invoker

Outer Entity Azathot

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL

Tempest Magician

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Elder Entity Norden

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gunblar Dragon

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Linkross

Traps

Last Turn

Trap Dustshoot

Self-Destruct Button

Ultimate Offering

Time Seal

Royal Oppression

Sixth Sense

Return from the Different Dimension

Magical Explosion

Life Equalizer

Spells

Giant Trunade

Painful Choice

Premature Burial

Card of Safe Return

Cold Wave

Mirage of Nightmare

Metamorphosis

Mass Driver

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Dimension Fusion

Graceful Charity

Pot of Greed

Change of Heart

Last Will

Heavy Storm

Snatch Steal

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

The Forceful Sentry

Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade

Spellbook of Judgment

Soul Charge

Zoodiac Barrage

Set Rotation

Mystic Mine

Limited

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel limited cards list

Limited cards are allowed but you can only have one copy of the card in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck. These are:

Monsters

Left Arm of the Forbidden One

Right Arm of the Forbidden One

Left Leg of the Forbidden One

Right Leg of the Forbidden One

Chronograph Sorcerer

Double Iris Magician

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio

Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

Altergeist Multifaker

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Orcust Harp Horror

Thunder Dragonhawk

Salamangreat Gazelle

Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight

Exodia the Forbidden One

Cyber Stein

Morphing Har

Night Assailant

Armageddon Knight

Genex Ally Birdman

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Speedroid Terrortop

SPYRAL Quick-Fix

Astrograph Sorcerer

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Toadally Awesome

Zoodiac Drident

True King of All Calamities

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird

ABC-Dragon Buster

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

T.G. Hyper Librarian

PSY-Framelord Omega

Saryuja Skull Dread

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Cryston Halqifibrax

Sky Striker Ace – Kagari

Galatea, the Orcust Automaton

Predaplant Verte Anaconda

Traps

Metaverse

Red Reboot

Imperial Order

Vanity’s Emptiness

Trickstar Reincarnation

Spells

Raigeki

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Nadir Servant

Card Destruction

Monster Reborn

Foolish Burial

Terraforming

Gold Sarcophagus

One for One

Gateway of the Six

Infernity Launcher

Divine Wind of Mist Valley

One Day of Peace

Brilliant Fusion

Dragonic Diagram

Trickstar Light Stage

Reinforcement of the Army

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Semi-limited

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel semi-limited cards list

Semi-limited cards can be used but you're only allowed two copies of the card in your Main Deck, Extra Deck, or Side Deck. These are:

Monsters

Harmonizing Magician

Souleating Oviraptor

Thunder Dragonroar

Destiny HERO – Malicious

Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon

PSY-Framegear Gamma

Danger!? Jackalope?

Spells