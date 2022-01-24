How to unlock secret packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs are an excellent way to add specific card types to your deck. They are booster card packs that are guaranteed to contain four of the eight cards featured in the preview. The other four are random, though all of the cards contained within a secret pack generally focus on a particular card or archetype.

There are a few things you might want to consider beforehand, though, such as the card—or cards—you're after and whether or not you've got the gems needed to buy the pack when you've unlocked it. So if you're ready to dive in, here's how to get Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs and a list of all available.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs: How to get them

Secret packs are unlocked whenever you obtain a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card. You can get these cards by crafting them or from booster packs, including the secret packs themselves. Be aware that obtaining a Super Rare card only unlocks a secret pack—you need to use 100 gems to buy it. You can earn gems in-game by completing missions or you can buy them with real money, so make sure you have enough saved up to avoid disappointment, as secret packs are only available for 24 hours after you discover them.

The good news is that you can buy the same secret pack multiple times in that 24-hour window, as long as you have the gems for it.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret pack list

Here's a list of every secret pack available in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, along with the archetypes for each.