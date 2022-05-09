Valheim Mistlands update: Everything we know

Conquer Viking purgatory with these Valheim guides (Image credit: Iron Gate Studios) Valheim boss: Summon and defeat them all

Looking for details on the Valheim Mistlands update? It's hard to believe it's been more than a year since Iron Gate's Viking survival game launched on Steam Early Access. It enjoyed over five million sales in the first month, which came as a bit of a shock to the (then) five-person development team.

Since then we've had the Hearth and Home update and the addition of Frost Caves in the Mountains. And there's a lot of excitement around the upcoming Mistlands update which will introduce a whole new biome to explore. I say "introduce", but you can find Mistlands in the game right now, though these areas are very much placeholders, with no structures or creatures—hostile or otherwise—to bring it to life.

So if you're ready to find out what to expect from the next big patch, here's what we know about the Valheim Mistlands update.

When can we expect to play Valheim Mistlands?

No official release date has been announced for the new Mistlands update, though it is expected this year. The new biome was initially planned for late in 2021, but was pushed back in favour of fixing bugs and other minor issues after the game exploded in popularity.

I'll update this guide when we get a definite release date.

Biome

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

You'll get to explore the new Valheim Mistlands biome

The Mistlands look, well, misty—at least, from the little we've seen so far. It looks like a damp and rainy region, scattered with sharp rocks, ruins, and cobwebs. Each biome in Valheim has its own boss, so what this one will be, and what it will drop, is anyone's guess.

You can currently find the original concepts of the Mistlands biome in the live game, though you'll generally need to explore towards the outer edges of the map to find them. These regions seem to favour tall, ancient trees, and it's unknown how much of the original biome will be retained in the finished version.

Assuming Mistlands works the same as the Hearth and Home update from last year, you'll need to start a new world to see the changes in the new biome reflected. This is still unconfirmed, however.

Creatures

Valheim Mistlands creatures: Two have been teased

Iron Gate is keeping pretty quiet about the kinds of creatures we'll encounter in the Mistlands biome, but it has teased a couple of them over recent months. First there's the concept art for some sort of bug. There's no telling whether this will be hostile or not, but if Deathsquitos are anything to go by, you won't want to run into one of these accidentally.

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

Iron Gate revealed the Mistlands Hare more recently, which hopefully has a temperament to match its cuteness. The video above shows how it was created and how it looks in-game.

No other creatures have been revealed yet, though those spiderwebs found all over the Mistlands are more than a little concerning for arachnophobes.

Weapons

We don't know much about the weapons yet

Iron Gate has said that Mistlands will add many new weapons, but we only know about two of them so far. Both of these are ranged weapons, so you're in good hands if you prefer keeping your distance and playing it safe.

The first is the Mistlands Bow—check it out in the video above. It looks like it's been made from some kind of spine, which is more than a little disturbing. How it will compare to the flashy Draugr Fang remains to be seen, but as Mistlands will presumably be more challenging than the Plains biome, some extra firepower might be welcome.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

The second weapon is a crossbow, teased initially on Twitter before a recent update revealed a better image.

It's unclear whether all of the weapons planned will need Mistlands materials to craft them. The Mistlands Bow would make sense, literally because of the name, but it's possible that not all new weapons will relate directly to the new biome.