Ubisoft says 'cyber security incident' last week shows no evidence of data breach

Ubisoft says that a disruptive "cyber security incident" that took place last week does not appear to have resulted in the exposure of any personal information belonging to its users.

"Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services," the company said in a message posted yesterday. "Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure we initiated a company-wide password reset.

"Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident."

It's good news as far as it goes. Compared to recent attacks on Nvidia, Samsung, and of course the massive Twitch hack in 2021, all of which resulted in significant data losses, the Ubisoft "incident" sounds like fairly small potatoes at this point. It is possible, though, that Ubisoft investigation, currently ongoing, could reveal that the breach was more serious than it currently appears: That happened in 2017, for instance, when CD Projekt reported that nearly 1.9 million accounts had been exposed in a hack that had taken place nearly a year prior.

In light of that—and really, just out of an abundance of caution—it would probably be wise to change your Ubisoft account passwords, especially if you happen to be using one of these easily-cracked passwords. And even though it's a hassle, I would also recommend enabling 2FA on your account if you haven't already. Instructions on setting that up are available on the Ubisoft help site.