Ubisoft reveals Hyper Scape, a streamlined battle royale FPS

Hyper Scape, the Ubisoft battle royale game that leaked earlier this week, has now been officially revealed by streamers—a bunch of big ones are playing it on Twitch with drops that can grant users access to the technical test.

Hyper Scape takes place within a large, intact city of the future, an environment that looks like it puts a premium on high ground as players bound between rooftops. The loot and weapons systems are also greatly simplified compared to games like PUBG or Apex Legends. Health regenerates automatically rather than through pickups, and there are no armor or weapon attachments: Instead, guns are upgraded by grabbing duplicate copies found as you roam.

Morgan played Hyper Scape in a recent preview session, and we'll have his hands-on impressions soon. In the meantime, you can get a look at it on Twitch, and maybe get in on the action yourself through Twitch Drops—just make sure you've got your Twitch and Ubi accounts linked.