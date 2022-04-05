Trek to Yomi release date is just weeks away

Audio player loading…

Trek to Yomi is a stylized sidescrolling take on classic samurai action cinema: It borrows the black and white palette of Akira Kurosawa's films and applies it to a technical swordfighting game that comes across like an indie Ghost of Tsushima. Following its playable demo last month, publisher Devolver Digital has announced a May 5 release date for Trek to Yomi.

A fifteen minute video accompanies the announcement. Expect to learn combos, and to follow up critical attacks with devastating finishers, but also expect a fixed camera perspective that places a lot of emphasis on cinematography. Each arena, or area, plays out like a scene.

The story follows a pretty familiar format: A young swordsman (you) has to make a long journey to save his beleaguered town. A lot of enemies will cop it along the way, because while it's a narrative-driven affair this is very much an action game, too, so you'll be mastering the various "traditional weapons of the samurai" along the way.