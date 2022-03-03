Where to find the level up token at Tow Away Beach in Fortnite

For Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic has added a ton of level up tokens to help players boost their battle pass. Each week, a batch of these get added to Fortnite, and while most are pretty easy to find, players are having trouble finding the token on Tow Away Beach, an unmarked location on the Fortnite map.

If you're one of those players, look below for a guide for where to find the Tow Away Beach level up token so you can get back to playing battle royale like normal.

Tow Away Beach location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tow Away Beach is located in the southeast stretch of Fortnite's map, directly southeast of The Joneseys POI. You're looking for a small beach (duh) with two small buildings (a yellow one and a blue one). The level up token is located on the sand at the end of the central stairs leading to the beach, near a firepit. Simply walk over it to collect it.

When you do, you'll instantly get a notification that you've leveled up. If you collect all of this week's level up tokens, you'll unlock the golden style for the Shattered Wings back bling.

Check out the image below for a detailed look at the level up token location.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Need more help? Check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins.