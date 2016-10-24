Titanfall 2 goes live-action for a launch trailer

Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) is probably best known among those of us who weren't around to fully enjoy the 1966 hit parade as the opening track of the Quentin Tarantino flick Kill Bill Vol. 1. But it fits the Titanfall 2 launch trailer quite well too. There are plenty of bang bangs, lots of folks getting shot down, and even a "baby"—although which half of this duo is the subject of that affectionate sweet nothing is maybe a matter of debate.

The lyrics have actually been changed to suit the Titanfall setting, and the fact that Pilot and Titan are working together to kill everyone else rather than seeking an end to their own interpersonal conflict. It's pretty easy to miss if you're not paying attention, since the track doesn't deviate far from the Nancy Sinatra cover (it was originally performed by Cher but it was Sinatra's version that appeared in Kill Bill and so that's the one everybody knows) but the "working music title," as the YouTube description puts it, is "Bang Bang (My Titan Shot Him Down)," and it's performed by Grace.

It's a fun little video, and the fact that it doesn't really show us anything about the game doesn't seem especially important to me since we've already had oodles of other trailers showing off various sorts of Titanfall 2 gameplay. We hardly need any more of that, but a cool, stylish, robot-fighting mini-movie with a catchy tune? Sure, that works. More than ever, though, it really makes me wonder: It's obvious that Pilots needs Titans, but why do Titans need Pilots?

Titanfall 2 is out on October 28. We're still working on our review (which is to say, we're waiting for PC code to show up) but in the meantime, you can get an idea of what other folks think right here.