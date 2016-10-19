New Titanfall 2 4K PC footage looks very impressive [Updated]

Update: Another trailer? Another trailer! This one, also courtesy of Nvidia, features gameplay taken from the single-player campaign, again running at 60 fps with 4K resolution. Is standing in front of a row of active autocannons a good idea? No. Does this trailer look great? Very much yes.

Naturally, you'll need some pretty heavy hardware to pull this off. Details on that, along with the multiplayer 4K trailer (in case you haven't already seen it), are below.

Original story:

“We strongly believe that if you at least match the posted requirements you should have an excellent visual and gameplay experience,” said Titanfall 2 producer Drew McCoy when the game’s PC specs were revealed last week. If you’re able to push for its “Ultra 4K60” requirement tier, though, you’re looking at something which resembles the following in-game footage, put together by graphics card manufacturer Nvidia.

Last week also saw James go hands-on with Respawn’s incoming FPS and, like Sam, he seemed to enjoy getting to grips with number two’s grappling hooks. From a more technical perspective, he also praised the game’s ample refresh rate:

“I’m not always pining for a 165 Hz refresh rate and a wide FOV in my multiplayer shooters, but after launching myself 200 feet into the air with a grappling hook, shooting a pilot out of the sky like a clay pigeon, firing a rocket at a titan before descent, and then landing on the same titan before tossing a grenade into its battery compartment and grappling away to safety—I’m grateful for every frame.”

Suffice to say, Titanfall 2 looks lovely running on maximum settings. To get something that mirrors the above footage, you’ll of course require a display capable of 4K resolutions, as well as the following:

OS - Win 7/8/8.1/10 64bit

CPU - Intel Core i7-6700k or equivalent

RAM - 16GB

HDD Free Space - 45GB

GPU - NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080 8GB

DirectX - 11

Internet Connection - 512Kbps or faster

According to Respawn’s Vince Zampella, Titanfall 2 has already went gold ahead of its October 28 release.