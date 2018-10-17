Popular

This RX 580 8GB is on sale for $220, and it comes with three free games

By

Includes free copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins.

The 8GB version of the Radeon RX 580 graphics card currently goes for $230-250, with occasional price drops. The Gigabyte RX 580 was just $210 on Amazon last month, but if you missed out on that, here's another opportunity. The same model is now $239.99 on Newegg, but it drops to $219.99 when you use the $20 mail-in rebate. It also comes with three free games: Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins.

This specific card has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock of 1355MHz (in OC mode), and Gigabyte's custom Windforce 2X cooling system. For display outputs, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI, and three DisplayPort.

The Gigabyte RX 580 can be purchased from the below link.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 580 | $219.99 ($20 off)
This Gigabyte RX 580 is just $219.99 after you use the mail-in rebate. It also comes with free copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 10/17)

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech writer, browser extension developer, and web developer living in Georgia.
See comments