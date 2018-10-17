This RX 580 8GB is on sale for $220, and it comes with three free games

The 8GB version of the Radeon RX 580 graphics card currently goes for $230-250, with occasional price drops. The Gigabyte RX 580 was just $210 on Amazon last month, but if you missed out on that, here's another opportunity. The same model is now $239.99 on Newegg, but it drops to $219.99 when you use the $20 mail-in rebate. It also comes with three free games: Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins.

This specific card has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock of 1355MHz (in OC mode), and Gigabyte's custom Windforce 2X cooling system. For display outputs, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI, and three DisplayPort.

The Gigabyte RX 580 can be purchased from the below link.