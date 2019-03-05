This Resident Evil 2 Remake mod turns every zombie in the game into tofu

It's a time of plenty for novelty Resident Evil 2 Remake mods: we've had DMX playing whenever Mr X arrives, Mr X in his underwear, Thomas the Tank Engine replacing Mr X, and now, every zombie in the game replaced with the human-sized STARS beret-wearing tofu from the Tofu Survivor mode. This one is the creation of Snipz (get it via Nexus), and while the concept is very simple, it leads to amusing instances of silly animation like this:

The creator says it's an homage to the tofu mode in 2009's Wii game Darkside Chronicles. It can be surprisingly eerie, because in a lot of cases it gives away which bodies in the game will zombify, and which are just there as props, since not all the dead bodies in the game have been tofu-ised. Hence walking into a location and being faced with a sight like this:

This is version 0.9 of the mod and has a couple of known bugs that I noticed upon trying it this morning: an enemy tofu model duplicated after I knocked a zombie down, while another one seemed to vanish. Naturally, too, the tofu will clip through environments and characters. Still, assuming you're not trying to play with this on your first run, it's entertaining—even when the zombies are making their usual howls, they're kind of funny to look at.

It's easy to install: you just need to grab Fluffymanager first. More instructions can be found here.

I love this damn game.