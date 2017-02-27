The 2017 IGF Awards Sale is now live on the Humble Store

Ahead of Wednesday night's Independent Games Festival Awards ceremony, the Humble Store has kicked off an IGF Awards Sale featuring all the finalists and honorably-mentioned games it carries for discounts ranging from 30 to 66 percent.

The first-person thriller Virginia, which will go into the show with four nominations, is 40 percent off, dropping it to $6; the thrice-nominated Hyper Light Drifter is on for $12, a 40 percent discount; Inside, the atmospheric platformer from Limbo studio Playdead, is 33 percent off, taking it to $13; and Event[0], also with three noms, is down 30 percent, leaving it at $14.

The IGF Awards Sale header also promises a free copy of Un Pas Fragile, "the saga of a little frog who wanted to do ballet," with any purchase made through the sale. The link is broken (although it may be fixed by the time you read this), but you can give it a look here.

The Humble Store's IGF Awards Sale is live now and runs until 1 pm ET on March 3. The IGF Awards Ceremony itself will get underway at 6:30 pm PT on March 1, and will be streamed live on Twitch.