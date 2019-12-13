Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the first Xbox Series X game

Microsoft unveiled a new Xbox at The Game Awards tonight, the Xbox Series X, and to go with it, a brand new game from Ninja Theory: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

The trailer doesn't reveal much about the game, but it appears as though it won't stray too far from its roots. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice told the tale of a Celtic warrior battling Viking-esque undead in a dark and gloomy world, but it also took on the challenge of portraying mental health struggles in a sensitive and effective manner. Overall, it did a pretty good job in that regard.

It's a little surprising that a game built around that single, well-contained concept would get a sequel, but given how well it was handled the first time around I'd give Ninja Theory pretty good odds of pulling it off. Using it as the premiere game for a new Xbox sends a very strong signal that Microsoft believes in it, too. There's no sign of a release date yet, but we'll keep you posted.