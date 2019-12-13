Xbox Series X looks like a PC tower, every Microsoft studio working on exclusives

Surprisingly, Microsoft announced the next Xbox console at The Game Awards. It's called the Xbox Series X, which, sure, is a thing you could name it, and it's releasing late next year.

"Next holiday, Xbox Series X will lead us into the future of console gaming," said Xbox head Phil Spencer. "Our fastest, most powerful Xbox will set a new bar for performance, speed, compatibility."

Microsoft's 15 game studios are developing "the largest and and most creatively-diverse lineup of exclusive games in our history," he added. The first of those to be revealed is Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

A couple things strike me. One, it looks nothing like consoles usually do—it's a rectangular tower. Like a PC case. It's a PC, with a case that looks like it'd hold a mini-ITX motherboard.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The second thing that's noteworthy for us is that Microsoft has committed itself to publishing Xbox exclusives on Windows 10 through its store, and recently even through Steam. That means that the 15 studios working on exclusives should, if Microsoft doesn't change course, release their games on PC—some may be available through the Xbox Game Pass for PC, as well.

As a reminder, here are the Microsoft-owned studios Spencer is referring to: