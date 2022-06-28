The Raft Juicer is a new crafting station introduced in The Final Chapter update (opens in new tab). As with any survival game, keeping yourself fed and watered is a top priority. While living on a raft gives you plenty of access to fish and water to purify, using the Juicer to create a smoothie will provide you with valuable buffs.
There's plenty to explore in Raft. You'll discover islands with enemies to overcome and valuable resources or blueprints locked behind various puzzles—including the Temperance safe code (opens in new tab). The new trading posts will come into play in this guide, so you'd better ensure you have plenty of Trash Cubes (opens in new tab). Here's where to get Raft Juicer recipes and how to make this new crafting station.
How to make a Juicer in Raft
You don't need to track down a blueprint for the Juicer, though you will need to use items at the Research Table to learn it.
You need one of each of these materials to research the Juicer:
- Plastic
- Plank
- Vine Goo
- Bolt
- Circuit Board
Once you have the crafting recipe unlocked, you'll need to gather the same items again, but in the following quantities, to build one:
- Plastic x6
- Plank x6
- Vine Goo x4
- Bolt x1
- Circuit Board x1
Now that the Juicer is built and ready to go, along with a battery to power it, it's time to think about finding some recipes so you can whip up some delicious smoothies.
Raft Juicer recipes list and where to find them
Juicer recipes are found in many different locations. The most reliable method, providing you have a Recycler, is to buy them from a trading post. Otherwise, you have a chance of finding them on islands inside loot boxes and barrels.
You can buy these Juicer recipes from a trading post:
Redbeet Shot
- Raw Beet x2
- Coconut x1
- Turmeric x1
Spicy Pineberry
- Pineapple x1
- Strawberry x2
- Chili x1
These Juicer recipes are found in loot boxes:
Simple Smoothie
- Mango x1
- Pineapple x1
- Coconut x2
Silver Smoothie
- Banana x1
- Mango x1
- Bucket of Milk x1
- Silver Algae x1
Mangonana
- Banana x2
- Mango x1
- Bucket of Milk x1
Coconut Beat
- Coconut x3
- Raw Beet x1
Red Melon
- Red Berries x1
- Strawberry x1
- Watermelon x1
- Coconut x1
Strawberry Colada
- Pineapple x1
- Strawberry x1
- Coconut x2
There's one more recipe that's not on the list: "Leftovers". You'll make this if you put any four items in the Juicer that don't make one of the smoothies listed above. This drink is nowhere near as nutritious as a proper smoothie, though it may help if you're in a pinch.