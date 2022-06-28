The Raft Juicer is a new crafting station introduced in The Final Chapter update (opens in new tab). As with any survival game, keeping yourself fed and watered is a top priority. While living on a raft gives you plenty of access to fish and water to purify, using the Juicer to create a smoothie will provide you with valuable buffs.

There's plenty to explore in Raft. You'll discover islands with enemies to overcome and valuable resources or blueprints locked behind various puzzles—including the Temperance safe code (opens in new tab). The new trading posts will come into play in this guide, so you'd better ensure you have plenty of Trash Cubes (opens in new tab). Here's where to get Raft Juicer recipes and how to make this new crafting station.

How to make a Juicer in Raft

You don't need to track down a blueprint for the Juicer, though you will need to use items at the Research Table to learn it.

You need one of each of these materials to research the Juicer:

Plastic

Plank

Vine Goo

Bolt

Circuit Board

Once you have the crafting recipe unlocked, you'll need to gather the same items again, but in the following quantities, to build one:

Plastic x6

Plank x6

Vine Goo x4

Bolt x1

Circuit Board x1

Now that the Juicer is built and ready to go, along with a battery to power it, it's time to think about finding some recipes so you can whip up some delicious smoothies.

Raft Juicer recipes list and where to find them

Juicer recipes are found in many different locations. The most reliable method, providing you have a Recycler, is to buy them from a trading post. Otherwise, you have a chance of finding them on islands inside loot boxes and barrels.

You can buy these Juicer recipes from a trading post:

Redbeet Shot

Raw Beet x2

Coconut x1

Turmeric x1

Spicy Pineberry

Pineapple x1

Strawberry x2

Chili x1

These Juicer recipes are found in loot boxes:

Simple Smoothie

Mango x1

Pineapple x1

Coconut x2

Silver Smoothie

Banana x1

Mango x1

Bucket of Milk x1

Silver Algae x1

Mangonana

Banana x2

Mango x1

Bucket of Milk x1

Coconut Beat

Coconut x3

Raw Beet x1

Red Melon

Red Berries x1

Strawberry x1

Watermelon x1

Coconut x1

Strawberry Colada

Pineapple x1

Strawberry x1

Coconut x2

There's one more recipe that's not on the list: "Leftovers". You'll make this if you put any four items in the Juicer that don't make one of the smoothies listed above. This drink is nowhere near as nutritious as a proper smoothie, though it may help if you're in a pinch.