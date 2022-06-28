How to get Trash Cubes in Raft

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Raft Trash Cubes sound like something you wouldn't want more of, but they are pretty useful in this water-logged survival game. Raft has been in early access for a few years, but it finally got a full release on June 20, along with a shiny new update to mark the occasion.

Raft's "The Final Chapter" update introduces a few new destinations to explore and puzzles, such as the Temperance code (opens in new tab), to scratch your head over. On top of that, new crafting stations have been added, and Trading Posts have popped up on some of the bigger islands, allowing you to purchase items—and that's where Raft Trash Cubes come into play. So, here's what you need to know about them.

Raft Trash Cubes: What are they?

Despite the name, Trash Cubes are pretty valuable in Raft as they are used as the main currency for the new trading posts. You can use them to buy certain building materials, recipes, and cosmetics items for your home (raft?). More items will become available as you unlock higher tiers.

How to make Raft Trash Cubes

Trash Cubes aren't made from actual trash, so you'll need to decide what you have as surplus and use that instead. You need a Raft Recycler (opens in new tab) to craft a Trash Cube and you can use any of the following materials to make one:

Plank

Plastic

Stone

Scrap

Dirt

Clay

Sand

Glass

Wool

Leather

Rope

Feather

Seaweed

Palm Leaf

Vine Goo

Giant Clam

Nail

Bolt

Hinge

Metal Ore

Copper Ore

Titanium Ore

Wet Brick

Dry Brick

Once you've decided on the material you want to use, interact with the Recycler until it's full. The amount you need will vary, depending on what you use, so it's worth experimenting to see which are the most cost-effective, as well as how easy it is to get hold of.