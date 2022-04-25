Prove your videogame music expertise with this daily Heardle clone

Audio player loading…

First came Wordle, then came Wordle clones, and now here come the clones of Wordle clones. Heardle , a daily puzzle game that has you guess the name of a song based on listening to just a few seconds of its intro, is one of the more popular games like Wordle we've come across, and it's gotten so famous among puzzle lovers that it too now has some imitators.

If you're a music-knower-abouter, especially when it comes to videogame music, you should feast your ears on Videogame Heardle . It's not all that imaginatively named, and it looks exactly like Heardle—it even admits to being a straight-up clone in the "About" tab—but it's filled with videogame music instead of pop tracks for you to guess at. Strap on some headphones and get ready to give your ears a challenge.

As with Heardle, you begin by listening to just a single second of the track. If your guess is wrong (or if you just want to skip that turn) you unlock another second of the intro. You have six guesses in total, after which the answer is revealed along with the entire track. Even the most dedicated of videogame music fans would probably have trouble naming specific tracks, but luckily in Videogame Heardle all you need to guess is the game it's from, not the actual title of the song. There's a new puzzle each day, and while I've only played today's I can confirm that it is indeed a banger.