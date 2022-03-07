Heardle is Wordle for music, and it's my favourite spin-off yet

By published

Finally, the Wordlelike I've been waiting for.

A woman wearing pink headphones smiles as she looks at her phone.
(Image credit: Westend61)
Audio player loading…

There are so many variations on the Wordle formula at this point they're all starting to blend into one. There's one for maths, one for naughty words, geography—hell, there's even a goddamn Wordle battle royale. I've largely fallen off the Wordle train at this point, but I could not resist the allure of Heardle where, instead of words, you're guessing music a few seconds at a time.

Just like Wordle, you have six guesses to nail the correct song (thanks, TechRadar). Your first couple guesses will only reveal one second of the song, but will gradually give you an extra two, three, four and five seconds. I managed to get today's song nailed in just the first second, which is helped by the fact it only plucks from the most-streamed songs over the last decade.

I'm a bit of a sucker for music-related puzzles and quizzes. If anyone remembers the music quiz game that used to be on iPod Nanos, I would spend an ungodly amount of time before bed each night being quizzed on my own music library. There's something about knowing a song based off nothing but a beat or a small snippet that feels really satisfying, and Heardle definitely scratches that itch. 

If music isn't your kind of thing though, Wordlelike fiend Chris Livingston has drafted up the 10 best Worlde spin-offs you should be adding to your daily rotation.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments