NZXT's BLD PCs are up to 15% off right now

NZXT, a company best known for its PC cases and coolers, recently opened up its own PC building service called 'BLD.' You can read our full review here, but in summary, you can choose between various pre-configured PCs or make your own build from scratch (from the available parts, anyway). From now until December 26, NXZT is discounting three of its holiday-themed builds by 5-15%.

The first option is 'The Elf,' which has a Core i5-8400 CPU, a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, an Asrock Z390 ITX motherboard, a 250GB Samsung 860 Evo SSD, 8GB of G.Skill Ripjaw memory, and an NZXT H200 white case. The original price was $1,179, but now it's $999 (15% off).

Next is 'The Rudoph,' which has a beefier Core i5-8600K processor, a GTX 1070 graphics card, an MSI Z370 PC Pro motherboard, 16GB of G.Skill Ripjaw RAM, the same 250GB Samsung 860 Evo SSD, and an NZXT H500 case. This one has dropped from $1,389 to $1,199 (14% off).

The last PC isn't much of a deal, since it only dropped 5% (from $1,999 to $1,899), but it's still worth mentioning. 'The Santa' is equipped with an Intel Core i7-8700K processor, an RTX 2080 graphics card, an Asrock Z390 Pro4 motherboard, a Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SSD, and an NZXT H700 case.

You can buy all three PCs from the link below.

