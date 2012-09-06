Modern Warfare 3 Chaos Pack releases next week

The third DLC collection for Modern Warfare 3, the Chaos Pack, hits PCs September 13 according to a tweet from Infinity Ward . The pack adds Chaos mode, which gives point-o-philes a steadily flowing river of gunmen to take down, introduces four new Spec Ops missions -- Arctic Recon, Light 'Em Up, Vertigo, and Special Delivery -- to test demolition and hostage-rescue skills, and brings new Vortex, U-Turn, and Intersection maps to Face Off mode's small-scale skirmishes.

The Chaos Pack costs $15, but Elite subscribers get it for free, falling in line with the two previous DLC packs released so far.