Popular

Ketchup and mustard-colored Borderlands ships will splash onto Sea of Thieves this week

By

Make some mayhem and you can earn a new hull, sails, and even a wooden Claptrap to mount on the front of your ship.

Sea of Thieves
(Image credit: Rare)

If you've always thought swashbuckling sandbox Sea of Thieves could use more sci-fi crossovers, this is your week. A Borderlands inspired ship set is coming to Sea of Thieves today in an event called Making Mayhem and, as with all things Borderlands, it's not exactly subtle.

The new décor is bright red and yellow, and includes a hull, sails, cannons, capstan, and captain's wheel. And yes, there's even a Claptrap figurehead to bolt onto your bow. I'm not exactly a fan of the noisy little robot, but I have to admit this wooden barrel version of him is pretty darn cute:

(Image credit: Rare)

How do you earn this gaudy new set of ship cosmetics? By going ham all over the Sea of Thieves:

"Minor Mayhem Challenges are bite-sized tasks like blasting a shark with a Gunpowder Barrel or torching skeletons with a Firebomb, while Major Mayhem Challenges are more lucrative but demanding acts like looting all the gold piles in a Treasure Vault or tearing through a Tall Tale," explains the Sea of Thieves website.

To get the full details of all the challenges, just meet Larinna at any outpost and she'll fill you in. It's a limited time event, so you'll need to complete the challenges by September 7 in order to claim all the pieces of the Borderlands ship set.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments