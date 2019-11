The first moving images of Crytek's new free-to-play shooter have appeared showing alpha footage of a multiplayer match in action. You'll find the video embedded below.

Warface is a class based multiplayer FPS aimed at the Asian market, and is built on CryEngine 3 tech. There's no word on any release date or of any plans to bring the game over to Western markets just yet. For the first screens, check out our post on the Warface announcement .

[via RPS ]