Crytek announce new game: Warface

Crytek have announced their next game. It's a free-to-play multiplayer military shooter called Warface focused on the South Korean market. Read on for more details, and the first two screens of the game.

The game is being developed in Seoul, and will be aimed at the Asian market. It's a PC exclusive free-to-play military shooter powered by Cry Engine 3. The game will include a regularly updated player versus environment universe, interspersed with class based multiplayer fights and co-op missions. Beyond that, all we know at the moment is that it's set in the near future, and they called it Warface. Here are the screens.

