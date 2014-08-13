Evolve Gamescom video shows off new Distillery map

Evolve is no longer releasing in October, thus allowing more time for Turtle Rock to drip feed details ahead of its now early 2015 shipping date . In the above Gamescom 2014 trailer the Kraken faces off against four human foes in a new map called Distillery. It's comforting to see some light after the comparatively dark jungle setting shown older gameplay footage. Distillery also brings the promise of snow storms, and if you look closely you may even see some brand new wildlife.

Some have been lucky enough to play the alpha already. While that could happen again, Xbox One gets the exclusive open beta in January. We went hands-on with Evolve back in February, and were impressed with what we saw.