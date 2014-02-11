Evolve video report: hands-on with Turtle Rock's new shooter

Deep in the bowels of Turtle Rock studio, a new co-op shooter is forming. Only announced last month, Evolve has already consumed enough veteran Left 4 Dead co-creators to burst into a playable state. We sent Ben Griffin, arguably PC Gamer's most monstrous writer, to hunt down the details and tame the open jungles of the game's multiplayer. Watch him now, as he gives you a round-up of the game's classes, monsters, and memorable moments.

