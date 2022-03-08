How to complete Sorceress Sellen's quest in Elden Ring

If you're stuck on a particular part of the Elden Ring Sellen quest, or you're wondering how to get started, you're in luck. If you've been concentrating on bosses or dungeons , it's possible that you've missed some of the NPC quests available in the Lands Between.

Sorceress Sellen is one of the many NPCs in Elden Ring and she has one of the lengthier quests. There are some prerequisites, too, so if you haven't killed certain bosses, you're going to have trouble progressing to the next step. With that in mind, there are spoilers ahead, so click away now if you're unsure. All good? Then here's how to complete the many steps of the Elden Ring Sellen quest.

Elden Ring Sellen quest summary

Here's a quick summary of the steps you need take to complete this quest:

Meet Sellen at the cellar in the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave (optional).

Retrieve the Comet Azur sorcery from Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Mt. Gelmir.

Talk to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins.

Find Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid.

Return to Waypoint Ruins and talk to Sellen.

Speak to Sellen at Witchbane Ruins in Weeping Peninsula.

Head to Ranni's Rise in West Liurnia and transplant the Primal Glintstone.

Go to Redmane Castle in Caelid and talk to Jerren.

Head back to Witchbane Ruins to find Jerren.

Go to Raya Lucaria Grand Library to make your choice.

Waypoint Ruins

Image 1 of 2 Waypoint Ruins location. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 2 Primeval Sorcerer Azur location is marked in red. (Image credit: From Software)

How to start Sellen's quest

You first meet Sorcerer Sellen at the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. She's located in the cellar there and you can access her room once you've defeated the Mad Pumpkin Head enemy inside. Locate the door at the back of the cellar to find Sellen. As well as selling Elden Ring sorceries, Sellen will ask if you want to study under her. You need to accept this if you want to start her main quest.

You now need to progress a lot further into the game to trigger the next part of this quest. You should also make sure you've beaten the main boss of the Raya Lucaria Academy, Rennala.

Once you reach Mt. Gelmir and the Hermit Village located there, look for Primeval Sorcerer Azur by the cliff to the northeast and grab the Comet Azur sorcery from him. You can now head back to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins. Choose "Let us journey together" when prompted and she'll ask you to find another sorcerer. You also receive the Sellian Sealbreaker item.

Sellia Hideaway

Image 1 of 2 Sellia Hideaway entrance location. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 2 The illusory wall is in the cliff behind this tombstone. (Image credit: From Software)

How to find Lusat in Sellia Hideaway

Now you need to head to Caelid. The Fort Faroth Site of Grace is likely the easiest place to start from if you already have access to it. If not, you need to head to Sellia Village of Sorcery and complete the quest there which requires you to take to the rooftops and light three braziers. The only other option is to run from the Bestial Sanctum—where you use Deathroot —from the north, though you'll have to use Torrent to run past a couple of bosses.

From the Church of the Plague Site of Grace, head west and look for a graveyard. Find the tallest headstone and study the wall behind it. Hitting the wall will reveal the entrance to Sellia Hideaway.

Make your way through this dungeon, breaking through a few illusion walls until you reach the point where you need to walk across a bridge of blue crystal in a big cave. Make your way across here and drop to the lower one towards the end to take you back to solid ground. Hop across the gap and follow the wall of the cave until you spot another blue crystal bridge below to your right. You'll know if you're at the right place because there's a crystal snail sitting on it.

From there, drop down to the area below. It's quite a long drop with a hostile sorcerer at the bottom, so be careful. Once it's been dispatched, use the Sellian Sealbreaker on the blue seal and venture down the tunnel to find Lusat at the end. You'll receive the Stars of Ruin sorcery.

Now return to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins and exhaust all of her dialogue options.

Witchbane Ruins

Witchbane Ruins location. (Image credit: From Software)

Find Sellen at the Witchbane Ruins

If you find that Sellen's quest won't progress here, make sure you've defeated Radahn. Doing so is part of another quest and you can find the details on how to get to the boss in our Elden Ring Ranni quest guide .

Now you need to find the Witchbane Ruins, located in Weeping Pennisula over to the west. The closest Site of Grace is the Fourth Church of Marika. From here, head south from the church and find the entrance into the cellar in the nearby ruins.

You'll find Sellen chained here. Talk to her to receive the "Sellen's Primal Glintstone" item.

Ranni's Rise

Ranni's Rise location. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Locate the body at Ranni's Rise

Next, you need to head to Ranni's Rise near Caria Manor in West Liurnia. You should have unlocked this location and the Site of Grace here during Ranni's quest.

Head down the stairs and outside from the Site of Grace and look for the ruins down the slope and to the northeast of the tower. There is an illusory floor here in between the two rows of archways. Head down the steps and break through the illusory wall at the back of the room. You'll find Sellen's body here so transplant the Primal Glintstone when prompted.

Jerren

Redmane Castle location. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Speak to Jerren at Redmane Castle

Now you should head to Redmane Castle in Caelid, and more specifically, the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace. Once again, you should have unlocked this location during Ranni's quest.

Head north from the Site of Grace and look for a door at the top of the stone stairs. Find Jerren sitting in a chair inside and talk to him until you've exhausted every dialogue option. Now it's time to return to Witchbane Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula.

From the Church of Marika Site of Grace, head back down into the Witchbane Ruins cellar and find Jerren here. He's killed Sellen's "body". Talk to him to exhaust all his dialogue options once more.

Sellen or Jerren choice

Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace location. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Sellen or Jerren choice: Who should you side with?

Now head to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace—where you fought Rennala. Head outside towards the lift, but don't take it. You should see two summon signs by the boss room door—one for Sellen, the other for Jerren.

Now you have to choose who you want to help. Whichever one you pick will join you in defeating the other.

If you help Sellen to kill Jerren, you get:

Eccentric's Armor set

Glintstone Kris dagger

Shard Spiral sorcery (added to shop)

Witch's Glintstone Crown

If you challenge Sellen and have Jerren help you kill her, you get:

Rune Arc

Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Selen's Bell Bearing

Witch's Glintstone Crown

And that's it. Good job, Tarnished.