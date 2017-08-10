Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider teases Karnaca's 'gritty underbelly' in neck-slashing trailer

As revealed at E3 earlier this year, Dishonored 2 will return next month with its Death of the Outsider standalone expansion. Due September 15, it's now got a new trailer which showcases some typically brutal hand-to-hand and supernatural ability-driven combat, a host of mechanical enemies, and a new area of Karnaca that's billed as its "gritty underbelly".

As you may already know, Death of the Outsider stars notorious assassin Billie Lurk and "The Knife of Dunwall" and one-time Whaler leader Daud. You'll control the former as you investigate cults, underground fight clubs, and pull off bank heists, so says Bethesda in this blog post. And as if that wasn't arduous enough, you're out to kill a god in the Outsider.

The following short unfolds quickly, and while I myself couldn't pick out divine assassination, there's a healthy amount of powers and ultra-violent melee takedowns.

"See a new side of Karnaca as Death of the Outsider takes you through its gritty underbelly," explains the aforementioned blog post. "Playing as a new assassin, you’ll have access to slew of powerful new supernatural abilities, weapons and gadgets, all of which are designed to help you cut a bloody swath through Karnaca and leave your mark on the history."

Like Dishonored 2's base game, and its 2011 forerunner, playing stealthily is also an option. There's an argument to made doing so makes the game more challenging—but when you've so much chaos at your fingertips, hugging the shadows almost seems wasteful.

Choose your own warpath when Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider lands on September 15.