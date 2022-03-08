Discord is down right now

The latest outage follows a brief one in February, and an extended outage in January.

No, it's not just you: Discord is down right now. The chat platform's engineers have been investigating issues with its service since 9:16 am PST Tuesday, which began with "an increase in API errors and push notification errors." Attempted fixes revealed a related issue with Discord's streaming, and the situation has now escalated to a full-blown outage.

"While monitoring this issue a new issue has occurred causing an major outage of the API. Oncall engineering is working to correct this situation," says the Discord status website.

The Discord API remains down as of 10:40 am PST, meaning messages across Discord servers can't be sent or received. Voice chat is still functioning normally.

Discord has had two other notable outages in recent months. In February, the hashtag #discorddown trended on Twitter as people had trouble logging into the service or sending messages. But that one was short-lived: 20 minutes after posting it was investigating the issue, Discord updated with a fix.

Discord had a more significant outage in January that, like today's, was a "widespread API outage" that stopped users from being able to login or send messages for several hours. Between 11:49 and 12:30 PST on January 26, Discord identified and fixed issues causing the outage, but it took another two hours to return to full service. Given the nature of today's outage, it may take time for Discord to get back too 100% even after a fix is in place.

