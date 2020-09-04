Crysis Remastered system requirements won't melt your PC

Crysis Remastered releases September 19—next week—following a two month delay after a famously underwhelming trailer. Ahead of the release, the official system requirements have been published on the Epic Games Store, and if you were worried that the famously hardware hungry shooter would challenge your current rig, you can probably breathe a sigh of relief.

Still, it's unclear how the 'recommended' specs below apply if you're hoping to take complete advantage of the game's software ray tracing and still see decent performance. It's possible to get ray tracing running on non-RTX cards via proprietary game engine software or DirectX12's API , but for Crysis Remastered to work optimally on these relatively low specs it will rely entirely on CryEngine trickery, which has an "API-agnostic ray tracing solution".

The remaster also boasts better textures, improved assets, SSDO, SVOGI, "state-of-the-art depth fields," particles effects and much more.

Here are the specs:

Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470

GPU memory: 4GB in 1080p

Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 20GB

Direct X: DX11

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

GPU memory: 8GB in 1080p