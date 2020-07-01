Crysis Remastered delayed after leaked trailer gets roasted

We won't be finding out whether or not we can run Crysis quite as soon as we expected, because Crysis Remastered has been delayed across all platforms by "a few weeks."

This announcement comes just a day after a trailer leaked online along with the previous release date, which was July 23. The remaster is due to have higher quality textures alongside ray-tracing support built into Cryengine, but the response to the leaked trailer wasn't positive. "Looks like original Crysis but with the lowest settings," said one commenter. Many others echoed the sentiment that, with a few mods, they could already outdo the look of the remaster.

Crytek's official statement notes that the company is aware of the leaks and has seen the reactions. "The extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games," said the company.

The official release of a gameplay trailer has also been pushed back, presumably so that it can be reworked to better show off Crysis Remastered's new graphical features.