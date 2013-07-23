Cradle footage contains a sad robot lady, a flying bus, and a lot of cubes

Cradle has one of those trailers in which the individual scenes make sense, but when put together you're left wondering, "er, what?" You build a robot lady, the robot lady is sad, a flying bus appears, another robot wears a fake beard, and then you're trapped in an oppressive cube hell. Throughout, there's a beautiful palette and gorgeous world to distract you from the fact that this doesn't make a lot of sense.

From the Cradle's Greenlight page :

"Cradle is a science-fiction first-person quest with freedom of movement. The story is built around the relations of the protagonist and a mechanical girl, who by enigmatic circumstances find themselves together in a yurt among the desert Mongolian hills. The player is to restore the lost functions of his companion's mechanical body parts and together reveal the mystery of the neglected entertainment park found not far from the yurt."

So that explains that, then.

While Cradle has already been Greenlit, the release date is as yet unannounced.