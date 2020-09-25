Here are all the Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War psychological profiles revealed so far

How will Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War psychological profiles impact your character? Treyarch is offering players more freedom when creating characters in the next CoD campaign. After selecting these psychological profiles, your character will gain permanent traits which will affect how the singleplayer story plays out.

We already know that Cold War will have multiple endings, and that there'll be optional objectives for players to complete, or not. Choices will have some impact on the story. With this in mind, let's take a look at the psychological profiles that have been unveiled so far, and the perks they offer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War psychological profiles

As Morgan noted in his Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War impressions, for the first time in a Call of Duty campaign, players will be able to customise their character. When creating your character you'll be able to add a few details to their psychological profile.

While your military background won't affect your abilities, your psychological traits also operate as in-game perks, enhancing those abilities. When the game releases there will be 15 options to choose between, but most of them are still secret. Here are all the Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War psychological profiles we've seen so far:

Lone Wolf: Sprint for twice as long.

Sprint for twice as long. Paranoid: Boosts aim-down-sights speed.

Boosts aim-down-sights speed. Professional: Allows full movement speed while aiming-down-sights.

Allows full movement speed while aiming-down-sights. Violent Tendencies: Increases bullet damage.

Increases bullet damage. Fearless: Effect currently unknown.

Effect currently unknown. Unstable: Effect currently unknown.

There isn't much to expand upon at the moment, but I'll be updating this guide as more information becomes available.