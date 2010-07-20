Activision pinky-swears: no CoD multiplayer subscriptions

Fueled by analyst speculation, rumors have run rampant the last few weeks that Activision was gearing up to start milking millions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer fans for a monthly fee on top of the already-steep $60 game and $15 map packs.

Well, Activision may be greedy, but they're not that greedy. Activision spokesman and class-act Dan Amrich (known on Twitter as @oneofswords) clarifies on his blog , stating once and for all that there will be no CoD subscription fee, and that there are no plans to implement one in the future. Amrich's sweet song of freedom is backed up by a chorus, including Infinity Ward's Robert Bowling and Treyarch's (the team working on CoD: Black Ops) Josh Olin flat-out denying subscription or "Pay to Play" models for Modern Warfare 2 or Black Ops. They humbly request that fans not freak out.