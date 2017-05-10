The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will be available early to existing players

The Elder Scrolls Online's reimagining of Morrowind is due on June 6, however existing players will have the chance to step into its reworked world more than two weeks in advance.

Existing players who purchase the digital upgrade version of TESO's Morrowind, or those who opt for the Physical Collector's Edition between now and launch serve to get in first from Monday, May 22 onward—a full 15 days ahead of time.

This is separate from the game's Public Test Server beta, explains Bethesda, as players will receive the full game, playable on live servers, with saves and progression transferable when Morrowind officially launches on June 6. The publisher also notes that Physical Collection owners should contact customer support in order to activate their early access period—head in this direction to do so.

"Whether starting a new Warden or bringing their existing heroes over to Vvardenfell, PC/Mac upgraders will have a two week jump on the epic storylines and new areas in the massive new Chapter," says Bethesda. "The 'Early Access' period will allow for final gameplay tuning and polishing before the game launches for everyone in June."

So, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is due May 22 for existing players, and June 6 for everyone else. In the meantime, tide yourself over with Leif's hands-on impressions and have a gander at some brief glimpses of its PvP: