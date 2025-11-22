Windows used to secretly use green screens to render videos, which is how you could trick MS Paint into becoming a video player

Video playback on old computers was a whole lot of smoke and mirrors.

If you opened up the ol' Windows Media player back in the 95, 98 or XP days, brace yourself for a mild shock: it was lying to you.

And by lying, well, what I really mean is rendering video somewhere other than inside the actual window that was open on your desktop—sort of a parallel plane of existence to the desktop you were actually looking at—before sneakily porting it over.

"Now, when you load the image into Paint or any other image viewer, Windows sends those green pixels to the video card, but if the media player is still running, then its overlay is still active, and if you put Paint in the same place that the media player window is, then the green pixels in Paint get changed into the pixels of the active video. The video card doesn’t know that the pixels came from Paint. Its job is to look for green pixels in a certain region of the screen and change them into the pixels from the shared surface.

"If you move the Paint window to another position where it doesn’t overlap the media player, or if the media player isn’t playing a video, you will see the bitmap's true nature: It's just a bunch of green pixels."

