DreamScene is back: Microsoft's resurrecting video wallpapers, a Windows feature last seen in 2007
Wallpaper Engine users probably won't have much to worry about, though.
If you're new to PCs, you may have wondered at some point why your Windows desktop wallpaper is just so static. After all, since it's being displayed by the GPU, then surely it could be animated in some way? Well, wonder no more, because after first offering the functionality in 2007, before promptly removing it two years later, video wallpapers are making a return in a Windows 11 update.
Our chums over at Windows Central dropped the details on this one, though I'd already seen it in action through social media (e.g. Phantomofearth on X). Very simply, in a current beta build of Windows 11, you can select a movie file for the desktop wallpaper to have a fancy animated view behind your horde of shortcut icons (or behind absolutely nothing, if you're like me and hate icons on your desktop).
Windows DreamScene is back! Hidden in the latest Windows 11 Dev/Beta build (26x20.6690) is built in support for setting video files like .mp4 as your desktop background: pic.twitter.com/B4vdtfvqScSeptember 20, 2025
That's it, I'm afraid, as there's no other info about how well it works in practice, nor anything about GPU usage or the impact on battery life for laptops. But hey, it's better than nothing, right? Though part of me feels that when the update finally goes live, it probably won't change things very much.
The reason is that an awful lot of PC gamers already enjoy an animated desktop wallpaper, thanks to the likes of Wallpaper Engine. From what I've seen so far about the implementation in Windows 11, it looks like there's not much you can really do, other than run a video file in the background. Wallpaper Engine, on the other hand, supports interactive wallpapers, including 3D stuff, supports multiple displays, and integrates with Corsair's iCUE and Razer's Chroma apps—all for a measly amount of bucks.
The last time Microsoft offered anything like this was back in 2007, as part of the optional Ultimate Extras for Windows Vista. The utility was called Windows DreamScene, and I can vaguely remember playing around with it for a while before just going back to a static wallpaper.
Microsoft clearly got bored with it, too, as it greatly reduced the functionality of DreamScene in Windows 7, before binning it entirely in Windows 8. Fast forward to the start of this year, when it turned out that Microsoft had been playing around with the idea of bringing it all back, only to return to lurking mode.
Still, it's nice to know that it's really real and will get rolled out at some point relatively soon. And I know exactly what I'm going to do when I get the update: try a random mpeg file as my wallpaper, hunt around for a suitable LOTR one, then bin it all and just use the default Windows wallpaper. Yeah, I'm not good with change.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.