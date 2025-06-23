The emulator that lets you play NES games in 3D has left early access on Steam

3dSen Version 1.0 - Official Release - YouTube Watch On

This is probably more impressive to those of you who grew up with a NES, but even I, a Zelda-hating grouch, think it's kind of neat to see Ninja Gaiden in voxels instead of pixels, and with a camera you can move around.

3dSen is an emulator that lets you play 2D NES games in 3D. Its programmers have to create a custom profile for it to work its magic on each game, which means there are currently 100 supported games, including Contra, Super Mario Bros, Batman, Castlevania, Bubble Bobble, and Gradius.

As well as being able to perform its 3D wizardry, 3dSen comes with handy modern emulator features like quicksave, rollback, and fast forward so you can whiz through a bunch of grinding in Final Fantasy or whatever.

3dSen was the first emulator sold for actual money on Steam, and has been available there in its early access form for five years. So presumably it's safe from the lawyers? Emulators aren't illegal, and you do have to provide your own ROMs. RetroArch is on Steam too, though admittedly that's free.

There's VR support for 3dSen as well, though you have to pay for a more expensive version to access it. The standard version is currently on sale for $US9 on Steam, or $US15 for the VR version, which also includes the standard one. If you long to experience the thrills of Duck Hunt or Punch-Out!! with motion controls, here's your chance.