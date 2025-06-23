The emulator that lets you play NES games in 3D has left early access on Steam
3dSen is on sale now. (ROMs not included.)
This is probably more impressive to those of you who grew up with a NES, but even I, a Zelda-hating grouch, think it's kind of neat to see Ninja Gaiden in voxels instead of pixels, and with a camera you can move around.
3dSen is an emulator that lets you play 2D NES games in 3D. Its programmers have to create a custom profile for it to work its magic on each game, which means there are currently 100 supported games, including Contra, Super Mario Bros, Batman, Castlevania, Bubble Bobble, and Gradius.
As well as being able to perform its 3D wizardry, 3dSen comes with handy modern emulator features like quicksave, rollback, and fast forward so you can whiz through a bunch of grinding in Final Fantasy or whatever.
3dSen was the first emulator sold for actual money on Steam, and has been available there in its early access form for five years. So presumably it's safe from the lawyers? Emulators aren't illegal, and you do have to provide your own ROMs. RetroArch is on Steam too, though admittedly that's free.
There's VR support for 3dSen as well, though you have to pay for a more expensive version to access it. The standard version is currently on sale for $US9 on Steam, or $US15 for the VR version, which also includes the standard one. If you long to experience the thrills of Duck Hunt or Punch-Out!! with motion controls, here's your chance.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
