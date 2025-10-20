AWS outage affecting Fortnite, Roblox, Reddit, and many others is close to fixed, with Amazon saying services are showing 'significant signs of recovery'

Even if you're not much of a digital dweller, you might have noticed some of your favourite websites, apps, and even games have been, well, just not working today. This is because there's been an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage across all regions, including the US, EU, and even over here in the currently very dreary UK. It looks like this might be clearing up already, though, after a couple of hours of downtime.

The list of affected apps, sites, and services is long and includes some big names. Amazon faced issues, as did Canva, Apple TV, Slack, Asana, Tidal, and more.

Those last three put a dent in my own morning, personally, as I use Tidal for my music each day while working, and we use Slack and Asana to manage work here at PC Gamer. (Let's hope another three identical stories on this outage don't pop up from my colleagues due to lack of comms.)

Some games have also faced problems. Fortnite, for instance, had its login services affected. Roblox, too, has faced disruption, and plenty more games that rely on AWS have been affected.

⚠️ An outage affecting several services on the internet is also impacting Fortnite log-ins. We're investigating this now, and will update you when we have more details.October 20, 2025

AWS is a cloud computing platform that tons of websites and services rely on to host their services, applications, and data. Issues like this can remind us just how reliant on centralised providers many of our favourite websites and services are. Just ask CrowdStrike.

The good news is that many sites, platforms, and services seem to be recovering already. Amazon recently said: "We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information."

Roblox looks like it's back, stating that "all systems operational," although various Fortnite services are still listed as suffering from a "major outage".

And the company now says: "We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share."

I can see this recovery for myself as I can now finally access Tidal to keep my ears pumped full of bass, and even Asana has decided to spring into life again. Amazon seems to be running fine on my end, too. The digital world seems to be *crosses fingers* becoming restored.

Amazon's on the case it seems, so hopefully these couple of hours of serious downtime is all we'll see. Though saying that, Reddit seems to be up and down—a spluttery restoration for some, perhaps.