The gamers have done it again, this time building a functional ChatGPT in Minecraft—but before you get too excited, it takes literally hours to provide a response

Dear reader, I have a confession to make: I never really got into Minecraft. Sure, I dabbled—but then I'd turn around to see the literal cathedrals folks were building with their blocks and I simply decided to go play something else. We're not all destined to be architects, and I'm more than okay with that. Throw in a bit of redstone, and I'm happy observing others' creativity safely within the confines of my hardware writing lane.

One YouTuber called sammyuri has shared an especially extreme Redstone build, building ChatGPT in Minecraft (via Techspot). Dubbed CraftGPT, this version of the Large Language Model is decidedly compact as far as these things go, featuring only about 5 million parameters (as that's all the creator's "poor old laptop" could handle). However, translating that into Minecraft blocks took up a considerable amount of space.

Featuring 439 million blocks, this build required the Distant Horizons mod to keep everything on screen and operational. Beyond that, sammyuri claims that this build was made using only vanilla Minecraft's own redstone mechanics. Built over many months, I find that's a creative use of time still preferable to all the hours I spend doomscrolling.

As for the actual LLM part of this project, sammyuri trained their CraftGPT in Python with the TinyChat dataset available via HuggingFace. As this comprises fairly basic English-language conversations and CraftGPT's entire vocabulary is only 1920 tokens, it's hardly capable of the most sophisticated output.

The creator writes on the project's GitHub page that, should you fancy dabbling with CraftGPT yourself, "you shouldn't have high expectations. The model is very prone to going off topic, producing responses that are not grammatically correct, or simply outputting garbage. The model also has a very small context window of only 64 tokens. The conversations in the showcase video show the model at its best, not necessarily at its average performance."

Furthermore, CraftGPT is slooow. Even with an accelerated tick rate thanks to Minecraft High Performance Redstone, "it can still take hours to generate a response." Granted, that's quicker than it takes me to get to some of my WhatsApp messages, but still! Without this multithreaded Minecraft server built for redstone, you're looking at a decade-long response time instead.

Copper may finally be enjoying some time in the spotlight, but redstone ore remains essential to the Minecraft community's most ambitious creations. Case in point, this 32-bit computer with 2 kb of RAM that towers over the creator's teeny tiny Minecraft villagers and blots out the sun. But as impressive as that computer science project, sometimes Minecraft builds say it best when they say (or do) nothing at all—and what I mean by that is that I'm personally still quite partial to this blocky replica Yharnam.