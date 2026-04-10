Someone allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's house

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A suspect was arrested after the early morning incident, which caused minor damage and no injuries.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.
(Image credit: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An individual threw an "incendiary device" at the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman early on Friday morning, according to police and an OpenAI spokesperson. The attack damaged an "exterior gate" and caused no injuries.

Less than an hour after the incident, a 20-year-old man who police say matched a description of the firebomber was arrested near OpenAI's headquarters after allegedly "threatening to burn down the building."

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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