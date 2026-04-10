Someone allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's house
A suspect was arrested after the early morning incident, which caused minor damage and no injuries.
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An individual threw an "incendiary device" at the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman early on Friday morning, according to police and an OpenAI spokesperson. The attack damaged an "exterior gate" and caused no injuries.
Less than an hour after the incident, a 20-year-old man who police say matched a description of the firebomber was arrested near OpenAI's headquarters after allegedly "threatening to burn down the building."
The SFPD statement doesn't mention Altman or OpenAI, but aligns with details reported by Wired this morning. An OpenAI spokesperson told the publication that "someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's home" and made threats outside the company's headquarters.
The office in question remains open, with security advising employees not to allow tailgaters into the building, according to Wired.
"While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation," say police. Charges are still pending.
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Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
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