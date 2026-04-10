Someone allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's house

An individual threw an "incendiary device" at the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman early on Friday morning, according to police and an OpenAI spokesperson. The attack damaged an "exterior gate" and caused no injuries.

Less than an hour after the incident, a 20-year-old man who police say matched a description of the firebomber was arrested near OpenAI's headquarters after allegedly "threatening to burn down the building."

The SFPD statement doesn't mention Altman or OpenAI, but aligns with details reported by Wired this morning. An OpenAI spokesperson told the publication that "someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's home" and made threats outside the company's headquarters.

The office in question remains open, with security advising employees not to allow tailgaters into the building, according to Wired.

"While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation," say police. Charges are still pending.