Aww. Isn't it sweet when multi-billion, sometimes multi-trillion dollar businesses buddy up?

(L to R): OpenAI President Greg Brockman, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are seen standing side by side.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

More money for the money god. OpenAI has announced a new $110 billion investment in its business, which breaks down to include $30 billion from Nvidia, $30 billion from Japanese investment titan SoftBank, and $50 billion from everything-else-giant, Amazon.

"We’ve also signed a strategic partnership with Amazon and secured next-generation inference compute with Nvidia", says the company. "Additional financial investors are expected to join as the round progresses."

Nvidia Vera Rubin

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In terms of rhetoric, it's certainly a different tone to the one struck earlier this month where rumours persisted that OpenAI was unhappy with team green's AI GPUs, and that Nvidia was having second thoughts about pumping $100 billion into the company.

On that note, it's not clear as to whether Nvidia's $30 billion investment is a new adjustment of that overall figure, or merely what the company plans to invest in this particular round. Watch this space, I guess.

Still, while OpenAI, Nvidia, and Amazon are now strengthening their ties in the ever-spinning merry-go-round that is AI investment, it looks like the former is keen to get the jump on any suggestions that its relationship with Microsoft is any worse off. In a separate post, OpenAI said:

"As conversations around AI investments and partnerships grow and as OpenAI announces new funding and new partners as they did today, we want to ensure these announcements are understood within the existing construct of our [Microsoft] partnership."

"Nothing about today’s announcements in any way changes the terms of the Microsoft and OpenAI relationship", OpenAI continues. "The partnership remains strong and central."

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Stargate is a collaboration of OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank, with promotional support from President Donald Trump, to build data centers and other infrastructure for artificial intelligence throughout the US. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Image credit: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As if to really ram that message home, the next few points come under bolded headings that include:

"Our IP relationship continues unchanged."

"Our commercial and revenue share relationship remains unchanged."

"Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of stateless OpenAI APIs."

"The partnership supports OpenAI's growth."

Is all that understood? OpenAI, Nvidia, and Amazon are definitely mates, but Microsoft remains its best friend forever, and there should be absolutely no speculation otherwise. I'm glad we could clear all that up.

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

