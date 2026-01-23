Not even Microsoft is confident that Copilot is right for coding, as it's encouraging staff to try out Anthropic's AI model, according to one report

News
By published

Anthropic is backed by Microsoft, though, to the tune of at least $5 billion.

A promotional screenshot of Microsoft&#039;s GitHub Copilot in action
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Even the most casual of PC users won't have missed that Microsoft is very keen for Windows and 365 customers to use Copilot. However, according to one report, it might not actually be Microsoft's own AI model behind the scenes, as a key internal division is being encouraged to road test the competition.

That's according to The Verge, which claims that sources have told them staff are using Anthropic's Claude, alongside Copilot, for AI coding tasks (aka vibe coding). Not that they're making the choice subversively; in fact, the software giant has been happy for its staff to try out various AI coding tools, including its own GitHub Copilot, Anthropic's Claude 4, and OpenAI's GPT-5.

CHONGQING, CHINA - DECEMBER 29: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the logo of &amp;ldquo;Claude,&amp;rdquo; an AI language model by Anthropic, with the company&amp;rsquo;s logo visible in the background, illustrating the rapid development and adoption of generative AI technologies, on December 29, 2024 in Chongqing, China. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of China&amp;rsquo;s strategic ambitions, with the government aiming to establish the country as a global leader in AI by 2030.

(Image credit: Cheng Xin via Getty Images)

Microsoft does have more than just its staff's preferences at stake here. In November last year, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Nvidia announced a strategic partnership, with Redmond stumping up a $5 billion investment in Anthropic, as well as the AI company committing to purchasing a cool $30 billion worth of Microsoft's Azure compute services.

And Microsoft is being quite sensible, too, because if Anthropic's engineers can produce a better model for coding than its own team, then it would make sense to switch to Claude.

But where does this leave OpenAI? It's also received large investments from Microsoft and works very closely with the software behemoth. According to The Verge, that relationship remains unchanged: "OpenAI continues to be our primary partner and model provider on frontier models, and we remain committed to our long-term partnership."

Microsoft and OpenAI logos

(Image credit: NurPhoto (Getty Images))

With hundreds of billions of dollars being bandied around in the world of AI, I should imagine that any such relationship is only as strong as the ultimate business bottom line: profits. Should it come to pass that future iterations of GPT, as well as GitHub Copilot, prove to be less capable at coding than Claude, it's not hard to see where the money will eventually head towards.

That said, the most important question here isn't about money or strategic partnerships, it's about the future of software engineering at Microsoft and the wider world. If all things Microsoft are going to be vibe-coded by non-experts or handled by AI agents, where does that leave professional coders?

Answers on a postcard, please.

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2026

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


👉Check out our list of guides👈

TOPICS
Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.