AI-generated images still can't be copyrighted as US Supreme Court declines to hear case

AI users will have to demonstrate sufficient human authorship if they want copyright protections for images generated from prompts.

An AI-generated image of train tracks entering a tunnel.
(Image credit: DABUS/Stephen Thaler)

As reported Monday by Reuters, the US Supreme Court has affirmed the US Copyright Office's stance that purely AI-generated images cannot be copyrighted, declining to hear a case brought by computer scientist Dr. Stephen Thaler, who for years has been seeking copyright protection for an AI-generated image titled "A Recent Entrance to Paradise."

You can see that image above, on account of it not being copyrighted.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

