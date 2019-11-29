Save $450 buying this HP Omen laptop and get a free headset and mouse

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Walmart - Games, Movies, and Books category

Best Buy - Electronics sale page

Newegg - Black Friday sale page

Dell - Including Alienware PCs

NZXT - 10% off all builds

If you're looking to pick up a budget gaming laptop for Black Friday, you should consider this HP Omen 15" gaming laptop that's on sale for only $950 and includes a free headset and gaming mouse—a savings of $450 total. It's one of the best deals we've seen on a gaming laptop so far, and it this HP Omen 15" laptop strikes a pretty good balance between affordability, size, and power.

Sporting an Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1660Ti 6GB video card, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this gaming laptop isn't a slouch and should run most modern games at around 60fps on medium-high settings. The maximum resolution of the display is only 1080p, but it does refresh at 144Hz, which you'll greatly appreciate when playing quick-reflex games like multiplayer FPSes.

Like any gaming laptop, this Omen HP will have some limitations if you're trying to max out every setting—and it'll chew through battery fairly quickly too (it's rated for 6 hours and 15 minutes for "mixed usage") if you're playing games on the go. On the upside, it only weighs 5 lbs and will be easy to carry around and use in a variety of situations. As someone that owns a budget gaming laptop, I can't recommend them enough. They're the perfect intersection of power and portability.

The included headset is an Omen 800, which isn't the greatest headset ever (the mic can be a little finnicky) but it does have good sound quality. The mouse, an Omen 400, is pretty standard with two thumb buttons and a custom DPI switch located just below the scroll wheel. Again, nothing fancy but free is free.

Black Friday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards